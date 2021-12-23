Former WWE Superstar John Morrison announces wrestling return

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison's first wrestling match following his release from the company has been announced.

The electric entertainer will be returning to Lucha Libre AAA on February 19 for their Rey de Reyes event, where he will challenge Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship.

John Morrison was released from his WWE contract on November 18, as part of an eighth round of layoffs due to budget cuts. The superstar is currently on a 90-days non-compete clause.

The match was announced at a press conference where AAA announced the card for Rey de Reyes, which featured John Morrison appearing in a video package.

The Mayor of Slamtown cut a promo on Vikingo stating that the champion beat a bunch of kids for the AAA Mega Championship and not Kenny Omega, who had to vacate the title due to injury.

This will be Morrison's first match in AAA since he dropped the AAA Mega Title to Dr. Wagner Jr. in January 2018. The former WWE star previously held AAA's top title for 313 days before dropping it to the lucha libre legend.

Morrison's wife Taya Valkyrie is also expected to be in action at the event, although she has not been officially announced.

John Morrison's return to WWE was underwhelming

John Morrison returned to Vince McMahon's promotion for a second stint with the company on January 3, 2020 episode of SmackDown.

The former Impact World Champion had just come off a positive run with his former promotion and looked to pick up where he left off in WWE. He resumed his longtime partnership with The Miz upon returning.

The duo managed to capture the SmackDown tag team championships at Super Showdown after defeating The New Day. This was Johnny Impact's only title reign in his second run with the company. The pair held the title belts for 50 days before dropping it back to The New Day.

The highlight of Morrison's return to WWE was his feud with rapper Bad Bunny. At WrestleMania 37, Morrison and Miz faced Bad Bunny and Damian Priest in a tag team match, which they lost.

Paul Riley Jr @PJRiley1

John Morrison took a Canadian destroyer from Bad Bunny… WHAT. THE. HECK. John Morrison deserves EVERY title for that! #WrestleMania John Morrison took a Canadian destroyer from Bad Bunny… WHAT. THE. HECK. John Morrison deserves EVERY title for that! #WrestleMania https://t.co/qyrH1bs6y9

The former Intercontinental Champion was moved to the singles division after The Miz suffered an untimely injury. The superstar was then soon released from his contract.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you excited to see John Morrison return to wrestling? Share yor thoughts by sounding off in the comments!

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Ryan K Boman