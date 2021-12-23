Recently released WWE star comments on Vince McMahon saying he likes "firing people"

Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie (aka Franky Monet) has never shied away from calling out her previous employer. The Canadian recently expressed her thoughts on a recent RAW segment that involved WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW featured a segment between Vince McMahon and Austin Theory that drew a lot of flak from fans. The WWE boss, disappointed with the star's recent loss, stated that he likes firing people, giving him a warm feeling inside, especially before the holidays.

Taya Valkyrie also quickly shared her thoughts on the segment as she tweeted, saying the 'warm feeling' is the fire McMahon has lit in all of them (released WWE stars).

Taya Valkyrie was recently released from her WWE contract after being signed in February 2021. Since then, the veteran star has been very vocal about her disdain.

Taya Valkyrie was never used to her potential in WWE

Taya Valkyrie has been one of pro wrestling's finest female performers over the past years. The former IMPACT star is known as one of the toughest women in the industry and has plenty of experience under her belt.

However, her run with Vince McMahon's promotion was relatively lackluster. The wife of former WWE Tag Team Champion John Morrison, Valkyrie was never given any real opportunity to prove herself.

The Canadian was assigned to NXT upon signing with WWE, then put on ice for most of her time there. She was eventually released from her contract in early November.

Her husband, John Morrison, was also released a while later. Both the superstars have recently voiced their displeasure with how the company treats its employees, as the two established veterans fell victim to budget cuts.

On December 4 at Triplemanía Regia II, she returned to AAA and challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the Reina de Reinas Championship. As a three-time champion, Valkyrie could be looking at her fourth reign with the title.

