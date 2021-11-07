"I had major heat" - Jon Moxley explains why he confronted an opponent backstage in WWE

Jon Moxley once had “major heat” with WWE’s main-roster superstars after he was involved in a post-match confrontation with an opponent backstage.

Writing in his book, MOX, the AEW star reflected on his untelevised main-roster matches before The Shield formed in 2012. During that time, he learned via Seth Rollins that he had a bad reputation due to something he said while he was concussed.

“Seth had learned that I had major heat. How the f*** is that? For what? Ooooh, right, now I get it. I had been on a loop the previous week and on the first night, I got stiffed really bad, knocked completely f***in’ stupid and barely finished the match in a total punch-drunk haze. I have no memory of what happened next because I was concussed, but when we got to the back, allegedly, I, a nobody from FCW, proceeded to motherf*** my opponent about it, in front of a locker room full of WWE stars,” Moxley wrote.

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, joined WWE’s Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental system in April 2011.

He faced over a dozen main-roster superstars in dark matches in 2011 and 2012, including Daniel Bryan, Drew McIntyre and Zack Ryder.

Rumors about Jon Moxley spread in the WWE locker room

Jon Moxley added that his backstage confrontation with the unnamed opponent was blown out of proportion by other WWE Superstars.

The former Shield member understood why he received a bad reputation, even though he could not remember what happened.

“You can imagine how this may have been received by some. I didn’t even know I had been concussed until the next morning when I realized I’d been totally out of it all night and couldn’t remember any of the match. No big deal, s*** happens. We had a great match the next night, and I didn’t think anything of it, but gossip happens. Third and fourth-hand stories get blown out of proportion, and before you know it, your reputation precedes you,” Moxley wrote.

Moxley was not the only up-and-coming superstar whose attitude was questioned at the time. The former AEW World Champion said Seth Rollins was often accused of being “cocky” by co-workers before he joined the main roster.

AEW President Tony Khan announced this week that Jon Moxley is entering an inpatient alcohol program. Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Moxley all the best at this time.

