JONAH was told he was "gonna have a job for a long time" before his WWE release

Former WWE Superstar JONAH, fka Bronson Reed, has revealed the higher-ups in Vince McMahon's promotion had reassured him that his job was secure before his release.

JONAH parted ways with the sports entertainment juggernaut in August and is currently signed to NJPW. The former North American Champion was released alongside several NXT stars, including Leon Ruff, Mercedes Martinez, and Bobby Fish.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, the former NXT North American Champion opened up about his WWE release. JONAH revealed that it was unexpected, as he was told not to worry because he'd have a job for a long time.

"It’s definitely not good for morale [mass WWE releases], I’ve spoken to people who are still there, it just puts people on edge, people walking around on eggshells and stuff like that," said JONAH. "For example, when the first few rounds of cuts happened; which are never good when someone gets released. I was one of those people that never worried about it. I never thought I was going to be released."

"From speaking to some of the higher ups in WWE, they always said things like, ‘You’re gonna have a job for a long time’ and not to worry," he added. "Then when I was released, people that are close to me in NXT and WWE are now worried for themselves… I think a lot of people put their faith into the talent that, ‘Of course you’re not gonna be released, you’re too talented.’ But I don’t think it’s about that. I don’t know a hundred percent why they were doing the releases, they always cite things like budget cuts but it’s definitely not budget cuts {laughs}. I am not a hundred percent sure why but it can happen to anyone." (H/T POST Wrestling)

JONAH says he doesn't think he would've fit it WWE NXT 2.0

WWE's third brand was revamped to NXT 2.0 several months ago with a new logo, theme song, and look. The show features young stars such as Cora Jade, Tony D'Angelo, and Bron Breakker.

JONAH doesn't think the new version of NXT would've been a good fit for him.

"Myself watching the product & no disrespect to anyone that’s on 2.0 but that is not where I would want to be if that was the direction," he said. "It’s never good to lose a job but I don’t think I’d fit in there anyway. I do think I had a lot that could have been done RAW & SmackDown wise. All us guys and girls that get into the wrestling business want to be at a WrestleMania or a Royal Rumble and I didn’t get to do those things."

JONAH was announced as the first entrant in PWG's Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which will take place on January 29 and 30 next year.

Edited by Alan John