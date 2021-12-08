"You don’t expect someone like that to remember" - Ex-WWE star on how Vince McMahon surprised him

Ex-WWE star Jonah, FKA Bronson Reed, has revealed how Vince McMahon surprised him in their meeting. He said that McMahon knew a lot about Australian wrestling.

Jonah began his pro wrestling career in 2007 in Australia, wrestling in various independent promotions in his country before appearing in Japanese, European and American promotions. He was signed by WWE in 2019 and his run with the company lasted two years before being released in August this year.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Jonah recalled his meeting with Vince McMahon, where the two discussed Australian wrestling history, which left the former a little surprised.

"We (he and McMahon) spoke about wrestling a lot. I’m, again, such a fan of professional wrestling that I spoke about Australian wrestling history, and it was so great that he knew so much about Australian wrestling as well. Obviously, he should, he’s Vince McMahon, he knows everything, but it still gobsmacked me a little bit, because I mentioned a venue that I wrestled back home, and he knew it. He knew it straight away and was like, ‘Oh yeah I remember that, blah blah blah’, and you don’t expect someone like that to remember all the little towns, venues, stuff like that, but I guess this is why he’s who he is,” said Jonah. (H/T WrestleTalk)

In the interview, the former NXT star stated that McMahon was happy with his dark matches on WWE television, but he was released from the company a few weeks later.

Jonah would be interested in a return to WWE in the future

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former NXT North American Champion stated that he would be interested in returning to WWE in the future.

"I don't ever close any door, you know," said Jonah about a possible WWE return.

He did, though, have reservations about the current direction of the WWE product and said he wouldn't go there right now.

Edited by Kaushik Das