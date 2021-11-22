Kane finally reacts to Randy Orton breaking his all-time record at WWE Survivor Series 2021

WWE Hall of Famer Kane has sent out a message to Randy Orton ahead of the latter breaking his record at Survivor Series 2021.

Randy Orton is all set to become the WWE Superstar with the most pay-per-view matches tonight. He's currently tied with Kane for the record at 176 matches each. The entire wrestling world has been talking about this massive achievement from Randy Orton.

Finally, Kane has also reacted to the same, congratulating The Viper for breaking his record. The Big Red Machine had huge praise for Orton, calling him "one of the best ever."

"Congratulations to @RandyOrton who will break my record for most career PPV matches at #SurvivorSeries. Without a doubt, the Viper is already one of the best ever and still at the top of his game!" wrote Kane in his tweet.

Kane @KaneWWE

Without a doubt, the Viper is already one of the best ever and still at the top of his game! Congratulations to @RandyOrton who will break my record for most career PPV matches at #SurvivorSeries Without a doubt, the Viper is already one of the best ever and still at the top of his game! Congratulations to @RandyOrton who will break my record for most career PPV matches at #SurvivorSeriesWithout a doubt, the Viper is already one of the best ever and still at the top of his game!

Randy Orton and Riddle are all set to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at WWE Survivor Series 2021 in a "Champions vs. Champions" match.

Randy Orton is all set to break yet another all-time record soon

Randy Orton has had an iconic career with WWE over the last two decades. A 14-time world champion, Orton has done it all in the business and is a sure-shot future WWE Hall of Famer.

The Apex Predator recently sent out a series of tweets, acknowledging that he'll be breaking the record for most WWE pay-per-view matches at Survivor Series. Orton also revealed that he is on the verge of breaking the record for most matches in the history of Monday Night RAW.

"The following night on RAW coincidentally, if I have a match, I’ll have had more matches on RAW then anyone in history. I saw this online, checked it, and it is true… kind of hard to believe, as it feels like I only started down in OVW yesterday. I just wanna take a minute in light of these ‘stats’, and let everyone out there that’s ever supported me in any way know that I am thankful. I also know with all of my heart that I couldn’t have done it without you. Now on to my 15th Survivor Series…man time flies don’t it? #WWE #SurvivorSeries #RAW," wrote Orton.

The Viper will be hoping to cap off his incredible achievement with a win against The Usos tonight.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Randy Orton. Is he one of the best to ever step foot inside the squared circle?

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Is Randy Orton the greatest superstar on WWE's current roster? Yes No 16 votes so far