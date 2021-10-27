SmackDown broadcaster trolls Paul Heyman on WWE's The Bump

This week on WWE's the Bump, Kayla Braxton took the opportunity to impersonate and troll Paul Heyman.

Over the last few weeks, Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman have been going back and forth in interview segments where Braxton has managed to catch Heyman at his worst times. Heyman later attributed this pattern to an alleged fascination that Braxton holds for the special counsel.

Staying true to the Halloween theme of this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, Kayla Braxton dressed up as Paul Heyman. She also made fun of Heyman's dilemma over the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

Here's what Kayla had to say:

"My name is Paul Heyman and I serve as special counsel for the reigning, defending, Universal Champion - whoever that may be," said Braxton. "Whether it be Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar or the stray cat that I passed on the way to WWE's the Bump. If the check clears, you have my vote. Where's that Kayla Braxton? She is wonderful, isn't she?"

You can watch the full video here.

Paul Heyman was caught in the middle when Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar battled for the Universal Championship

As Braxton noted, the lead-up to Crown Jewel proved to be a testing time for Paul Heyman, as he was caught in the crossfire between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate repeatedly planted doubts about Heyman's loyalty in Reigns' mind. This uncertainty caused some heated tension between The Tribal Chief and his special counsel.

During the final stages of the Crown Jewel encounter, both Lesnar and Reigns turned to Heyman for help. In response, he threw the Universal Championship between the two powerhouses and yelled, "You know what to do."

In the tug-of-war that followed, Lesnar snatched the title from Reigns, but the Usos attacked the challenger. With Lesnar distracted, Reigns capiitalized and struck his opponent with the belt for the controversial win.

What did you think of Kayla Braxton's impression of Paul Heyman? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

