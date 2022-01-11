"Our careers would be much shorter” - Keith Lee jokes what would have happened if he wrestled RAW star every week

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee has commented on his matches with T-BAR, formerly known as Dominik Dijakovic. The former NXT Champion joked that both of their careers would have been shorter if they faced each other week in week out.

The two stars have had a series of great bouts on NXT. After they were called up to the main roster, both of them underwent some changes with their ring names and appearances. Dijakovic became T-BAR and began sporting a mask, while Keith became "Bearcat Lee." The latter was released from his contract last year due to budget cuts.

Keith Lee recently took to Twitter to share a captionless throwback photo of himself and the former RETRIBUTION member during their time in NXT.

A fan commented on the tweet stating he could watch them wrestle every week. Lee then responded by joking that their careers would be much shorter if that had happened.

"Boss man... if he and I wrestled every week, I am of the belief that our careers would be much shorter hahaha," said Lee.

Keith Lee could potentially reunite with his former tag team partner Shane Taylor

Lee has competed in various wrestling promotions before signing with WWE. He was involved in a tag team with Shane Taylor called Pretty Boy Killers or PBK. Since Lee is no longer a part of Vince McMahon's company, the two wrestlers could reunite.

During an interview, Taylor stated that he spoke with the former WWE star to inform him that their reunion was only a phone call away.

"Keith knows, we've talked; he knows that the door is always open. The door of STP is always open. There's always going to be a spot for him when and if he decides that's the route he wants to go. Right now, I know he's got things going on, as well as getting married in February. There's absolutely no rush to anything, but he knows that I'm only a call away," said Shane Taylor.

Shane Taylor added that if Pretty Boy rejoins forces, they could take on top tag teams such as FTR and The Young Bucks.

