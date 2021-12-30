"It might not be a bad idea" - Wrestling veteran on Liv Morgan potentially winning the Raw Women's Title at WWE Day 1 (Exclusive)

Former manager Kenny Bolin has shared his thoughts on who he thinks might walk out with the Raw Women's Championship at WWE Day 1.

Liv Morgan will challenge Becky Lynch at the upcoming pay-per-view event for the prestigious title. This bout will be the second time that The Man will defend her championship in a singles match against the RAW star.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's WWE Day 1 preview show, Kenny Bolin stated that although he thinks Big Time Becks will retain her title, but it may not be a bad idea if the company went with Morgan.

"I don't think Liv Morgan is the one that dethrones Becky. By the way, for what it's worth, not a fan of that hairdo Becky's got going on but it's different, and if you're a heel I guess, you know, you're looking to do a little something different and not cater to what the fans want you to look like or want you to be like. Uh... god, if you're gonna do anything with Liv that means it might not be a bad idea. I just don't think that they're—I don't think they're gonna do it. So I think Becky retains it. I'm sure they'll try and make it a solid match and a lot of close calls but I think Becky finds a way to win it," said Bolin.

Will Liv Morgan win her first championship in WWE at Day 1?

Liv Morgan is a talented young star who earned her spot in the title picture. She's over with the fans and she'll undoubtedly make a good champion.

This means she'll have to go through Becky Lynch, which won't be an easy task. She's been on a roll since returning to the company last August. She's defeated many of the main event's stars including Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

Since she's a heel, she's able to cheat in order to retain her title, something a babyface Liv Morgan can't do.

With WrestleMania not far away, it's highly likely that WWE will keep the title on Lynch. Morgan could earn another opportunity at the gold if she manages to win the women's Royal Rumble match.

