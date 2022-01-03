Kevin Nash dispels rumor about who booked the ending of Goldberg's WCW streak

Kevin Nash said he didn't book himself to end Goldberg's winning streak and capture the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Nash said that it was 'everybody.'

Goldberg's career was made in WCW when he went on an undefeated streak, which was finally ended by Kevin Nash at Starrcade' 98.

For years, it was rumored that Nash himself had booked this finish. But during a Radical Hammer Therapy session with Dr. Beau Hightower, the Hall of Famer said that 'everyone' had booked it and not him.

"Was not booking," Kevin Nash said. "I did not book myself to win the match."

Dr. Hightower further asked who put that rumor out there, and Nash said it was Goldberg who did so in his book.

Kevin Nash continued, "I think Bill put it in his book. So I tell people all the time, they say, 'But, you booked yourself to beat him. So I said, 'So... I booked myself to beat him, then turned around six days later, did the finger poke of doom... like that was my creation?' That was my idea?"

When asked who booked Goldberg's streak ending, Nash said 'everybody.'

"Everybody. We wanted to get the belt back on Hulk and we wanted to put a, I mean, we knew Bill (Goldberg) was the guy we wanted to go with and we basically wanted to create a universe where he had to go through eight of us to get his title shot" Kevin Nash said.

You can watch this exchange at 38:30 in the video below.

When does Goldberg's current WWE Contract end?

🌎🇺🇲🇺🇸💛U.S.A🤍🇺🇲sam Jebreel🇺🇲🇺🇸🇺🇸✈ @jebreel11 Goldberg drops Bobby Lashley with a mighty Jackhammer: WWE Crown Jewel 2021 (WWE Network Exclusive) Goldberg drops Bobby Lashley with a mighty Jackhammer: WWE Crown Jewel 2021 (WWE Network Exclusive) https://t.co/oulWM0mO8h

The last time fans saw Goldberg, he took on Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel in a no-holds barred match, which he won. In a recent interview, the former Universal Champion said that he only has 'one more match' left on his current WWE contract.

Also Read Article Continues below

Goldberg also hinted at getting shoulder surgery once his run comes to an end. Could this be the last match of his career?

Edited by Anirudh B