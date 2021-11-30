Kevin Owens breaks silence after being added to WWE Championship match

In the aftermath of this week's episode of RAW, Kevin Owens reacted to being added to the WWE championship match at Day 1.

Taking to Twitter, Kevin Owens reposted a tweet posted from the WWE’s official account and captioned it, saying: "I did it!", after securing his spot in an upcoming world title match.

On Monday Night RAW, Kevin Owens defeated Big E via disqualification after Seth Rollins interfered in the match.

Rollins initially set his sights on Owens, which led to a win for the former WWE Universal Champion. Rollins also targeted Big E, as well.

Here's what Kevin Owens wrote:

Kevin Owens now has the opportunity to win another WWE World Title

KO is a former Universal Champion but starting off 2022, Owens could win the WWE Championship from Big E.

Previously, Seth Rollins earned himself a shot at the title by winning in a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match, and was then excited for his title bout against Big E.

However, as seen this week, WWE pulled-off another major swerve in the title picture.

For weeks, Kevin Owens has engaged in a feud with both Big E and Seth to put himself in the main event picture after assaulting the current champion a few weeks ago on RAW.

At WWE Day 1 on January 1, 2022, three of Monday Night RAW's current top stars in the form of Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens will go into battle against one another and one of these three men will walk out with the WWE Championship.

For current champ Big E, the New Day member's loss comes on the back of a defeat to his counterpart on the blue brand, Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

Big E will aim to get back in the win column by beating both his arch-rivals on the same night to start off his New Year in style.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Who do you think will emerge as WWE Champion on Day 1? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Ryan K Boman