"Should have considered it" - Kevin Owens claims top champion should've accepted help from him

On Monday Night RAW, Kevin Owens offered his help to rival and WWE Champion Big E. He, E, and Seth Rollins all faced Bobby Lashley on the show this week.

In the aftermath of RAW, Kevin Owens shared a screengrab of one of his notes, which read, "LET US HELP YOU BIG E!" During the show, he and Rollins offered to help the WWE Champion before his main event match against Lashley, but the latter refused.

The former WWE Universal Champion shared the 'note' on social media and sarcastically claimed that the WWE Champion should've considered his and Rollins' help on RAW.

Check out Kevin Owens' tweet:

Kevin @FightOwensFight Ok so it wasn’t really a PowerPoint but I think it still illustrates my plan perfectly and Big E should have considered it… Ok so it wasn’t really a PowerPoint but I think it still illustrates my plan perfectly and Big E should have considered it… https://t.co/V5i6MVnrxA

In another screenshot of his notes, Kevin Owens reiterated his previous point. This time, 'The Prizefighter' hilariously used four emoticons, including one thumb down, one angry face, one lobster, and a broken heart.

Check out Kevin Owens' follow-up tweet below:

Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens fought hard against Bobby Lashley

On Monday night RAW, Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens faced Bobby Lashley in their respective singles matches. The Almighty had to win them all in order to guarantee his place at WWE Day 1.

After defeating KO and Rollins, Lashley shifted his focus towards Big E. During the match, Rollins and Owens tried their best to assist Big E in order to make sure Lashley didn't get added to the WWE Title match at Day 1.

However, the WWE Champion didn't appreciate the help. Eventually, both Lashley and Big E put Rollins and Owens through the tables, and the two men preferred to end their match one-on-one.

Unfortunately for Big E, he was hit in the knee by MVP with his cane, who got into the ring as a helping hand for Lashley. Thus, The Almighty won the match and confirmed his place at WWE Day 1.

At WWE Day 1 on January 1st, 2022, Big E will now defend his WWE Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley.

