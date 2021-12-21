Kevin Owens hints at tag team name after aligning with Seth Rollins

This week's RAW ended in surprising fashion as Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins joined forces to take out their Day 1 opponents, Big E and Bobby Lashley. The former Universal Champion has taken to Twitter to address fans regarding his partnership with Rollins.

While The Architect and KO will stand across the ring from each other come Day 1, the two were on the same page on this week's Monday Night RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand opened up Lashley offering Big E a match with MVP. But before the WWE Champion could get his hands on the former United States champion, Rollins and Owens attacked the All Mighty from behind to set up a tag team match in the main event.

The former Universal Champions were on the losing end tonight. However, the pair attacked the winning team after the bell, laying both men out with steel steps. The show ended with Seth and Owens standing together after they shared a hug.

Kevin Owens later quote tweeted a gif of both men hugging on his Twitter handle and said they were "KO-existing."

He seemingly also named their team as SRKO as can be seen from one of the hashtags.

How long will this alliance between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins last?

While Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins might be the most entertaining duo in WWE right now, the two share a fierce rivalry that goes back to 2016 when The Prizefighter became the Universal Champion for the very first time. The match saw Triple H align himself with KO and deliver a pedigree to The Architect after mentoring him for over a year.

The two then faced off against each other in a couple of matches, including one inside Hell in a Cell. The rivalry reignited last year when the two former NXT champions collided on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Both Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins are known in the company for their heelish acts that involve betraying their best friends for the top prize.

With both men set to compete for the WWE championship at Day 1, it remains to be seen how long this alliance will last.

We will get a fair indication of this next week on RAW where surely both men will address about their alliance.

Do you think Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens should continue this alliance on RAW? Sound off in the comments section!

