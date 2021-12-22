"Who doesn’t?!"- Former Universal Champion reacts after fan says he fears Hook

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently joked that he fears AEW star Hook, leading to fans having a field day on Twitter.

Owens is a former Universal Champion who signed a lucrative contract with WWE mere days ago. He is one of the funniest wrestlers when it comes to social media interactions with co-workers and fans.

Hook is currently one of the hottest acts in wrestling, despite having only wrestled one match so far. A fan recently posted a tweet stating that Kevin Owens fears the AEW star. Another fan responded to the tweet and tagged KO in it. Owens noticed the same and was in complete agreement with the fan.

bossmoz @BossMoz kevin owens fears Hook kevin owens fears Hook

Hook impressed fans in his first match earlier this month

Initially becoming a popular meme among the IWC, Hook made it clear in his first match that he is way more than a flavor of the month. AEW fans cheered in unison for the young gun when he came out for his first match against Fuego Del Sol on December 8, 2021.

The match didn't last long but he displayed some impressive athleticism and defeated Del Sol with ease. His facial expressions, mannerisms inside the squared circle, and demeanor towards his opponent left fans wanting more. He is all set to take on Bear Bronson on December 25, on the Holiday Bash edition of Rampage.

Jim Cornette rarely praises All Elite Wrestling's weekly content, but he had nothing but good things to say about Hook's debut:

"He's got some natural things, and I know Taz has been training him and he's been training with a bunch of different people, but he's got **** you can't really teach if his personality was a bag of wet lettuce and he just carried himself really well, especially when he realized he was getting over and he doing well. He does the judo throws, he's smooth with it and he's got a different style than anybody else. A lot of it is aggression, even though he's green, he's still aggressive," said Jim Cornette.

Kevin Owens seems to be a fan of Hook as well, if his amusing tweet about the AEW star is any indication.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think about Hook? Does he have a bright future ahead of him in All Elite Wrestling?

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Kaushik Das