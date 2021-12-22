"I’ve known him for 15 years now" - Kevin Owens on his relationship with major WWE star

Kevin Owens has opened up about working with former Universal Champion Seth Rollins and said he has known him for over a decade and they share a unique bond.

The two superstars are set to compete in a Fatal Four-way match for the prestigious WWE Championship on Day 1. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins recently formed an alliance on the red brand.

On the latest episode of RAW, they teamed up to take on their Day 1 opponents Big E and Bobby Lashley in a tag team match. Following the bout, they embraced in the ring.

During a recent interview with Pat Laprade and Kevin Raphael on Les Anti-Pods de la lutte, Kevin Owens shared his honest thoughts on working with Seth Rollins.

"When it’s been so long you know someone, like Seth, I’ve known him for 15 years now, you develop a chemistry with that person after all those years. With Seth, it’s a different chemistry, because a chemistry like the one we have right now, we didn’t really know we had that. We knew we could do good matches and provide good wrestling together, but we never really had a chance to do some back and forth like this, so it’s fun to realize that there’s something there," said Owens. (H/T PWInsider)

Kevin Owens comments on his booking and how he tries to stay relevant

Kevin Owens has been a mainstay on WWE television for many years. He has held several titles in the company, including the Universal Championship. He has faced many top stars such as Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Goldberg.

The Prizefighter commented on his booking and revealed how he tries to stay relevant on TV.

"I always try to give to the show what I’m being asked to give. I try to give them what they want, in a way that fans will appreciate it and will be able to say that even if they watched one of my matches and thought that it should have not finished the way it did, that they thought it was a good match anyway. That’s what I want. I want to give good matches. So that’s how I’m able to always have an important role to play on the show, " said Owens.

Kevin Owens has never held the WWE Championship before. At the Day 1 pay-per-view, he'll be looking to win the coveted title for the first time in his career.

