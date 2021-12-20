"I’m so incredibly honored" - Kevin Owens reacts to WWE Hall of Famer honoring him in a special post

WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart was recently inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame. He shared a post on social media acknowledging various Canadian wrestlers, including Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion has responded to Hart's comments.

Bret Hart is often regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots. He has held multiple championships during his time in WWE and shared the ring with major stars such as Steve Austin and The Undertaker.

On his Instagram account, The Hitman sent out a lengthy post regarding his Walk of Fame induction. He mentioned other Canadian stars, including Chris Jericho, Edge, and Kevin Owens, as people who will one day receive the same honor.

"To the many other Canadian wrestlers, some that filled my shoes after my career ended, that someday will deserve this same honour: Chris Jericho, Edge, Trish Stratus, Kevin Owens, Kenny Omega, my niece Natalya, my brother Owen, and so many more," Hart wrote.

Owens took to Twitter to thank the WWE Hall of Famer for his kind words. You can check it out below:

"That’s so humbling. I’m so incredibly honored. Congrats Bret Hart and thank you!!!" said Owens.

Kevin Owens will look to capture his first WWE Championship at Day 1

KO has a big match to look forward to as he, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Big E will kick off the new year with a bang. The four stars will battle it out at the Day 1 pay-per-view in a fatal four-way match for the coveted WWE Championship.

Kevin Owens is the only one of the four who has never held the title. At Day 1, his time could finally come. He could then walk into WrestleMania 38 as WWE Champion for the first time in his career. Owens recently re-signed with the company, and there could be big things for him in the future.

