"All I needed was a phone call from Triple H" - Former champion on his major return to WWE NXT in 2019

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens has opened up about his relationship with WWE COO Triple H and his surprise return to NXT in 2019.

The Prizefighter made a one-night comeback at TakeOver: WarGames III where he competed in the men’s WarGames Match. He was revealed as the mystery partner for Tommaso Ciampa's team.

During an interview with Rebellious Noise, Kevin Owens said it only took one phone call from The Game to make it happen.

“No, I really didn’t need much convincing [to make a return to NXT]," said Owens "All I needed was a phone call from Triple H and Triple H has been incredible to me and my career and my life. Anytime he needs anything from me, I’m there. He asked if I wanted to be part of WarGames. I didn’t even know what the match was and I said absolutely, so yeah, it didn’t take very long for me to get back. I loved NXT, I spent a very short amount of time in NXT and I really loved my time there so it was really a no-brainer for me to go back even if it was for one night.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Vince McMahon scrapped plans for Kevin Owens to have an extended return to WWE NXT

While NXT was created to develop new stars for a future career on the main roster, several wrestlers from Raw and SmackDown have returned to WWE's third brand over the years. The most recent was Mandy Rose, who went on to capture the NXT Women's Title.

Kevin Owens told Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT several weeks ago that there were plans for his NXT return to last a bit longer, but it was nixed by Vince McMahon.

"Before I did the War Games return, there were concrete plans for me to go back to NXT for an extended period before coming back to the main roster,” Owens said. “At the time Paul Heyman was in charge on RAW and those were just plans we had and Vince had signed off on all of them. Eventually, he changed his mind and nothing happened . . . That’s all it comes down to. What he says goes. It wasn’t something I had just floated about, it was a plan that was going to happen and they just went in a different direction." (H/T TalkSPORT)

Kevin Owens is scheduled to take on Big E and Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship at the Day 1 pay-per-view event.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think will emerge with the WWE Championship at Day 1 and why? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman