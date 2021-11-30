Even after so many changes, Seth Rollins remains one of WWE's great performers

To say Seth Rollins' career has been a bit schizophrenic would be an understatement. His roller coaster ride has had a lot of curves and several dips, but he always manages to come out laughing at the end of the spin.

Rollins has been one of WWE's top names for nearly a decade now. He's a two-time WWE Champion, and he has held the Universal title on two occasions, as well. He's one of the promotion's most recognizable stars, having appeared on several mainstream talk shows and sports programs.

Though Rollins may be recognized in public for his appearances and his athletic ability, there's one thing that isn't always as clear: His character. The man who has been known as 'The Architect', 'The Kingslayer', and 'The Visionary' over the years has worn many hats. And, a lot of fur coats.

Indeed, Rollins continues to evolve as a character. At some points, he can be cold, serious and calculating. Then there are other times when he's crazier than a feline that's high on Catnip.

Seth Rollins' development as a singles performer started infamously when he turned on his teammates in The Shield.

From there, he would go on to become Triple H's chosen one, and would capture his first WWE Championship. He would later have to forfeit the title due to a devastating knee injury that would put him out of action for several months.

Over the course of the next few years, Rollins would not only reunite for a time with his Shield brethren, but also go through a few heel and babyface turns. Each time his character would change just a few degrees from what it was the last time.

That seems to be the case today, as the man who once wanted to be known as the 'Monday Night Messiah' now plays a maniacal role that is more in line with the Batman character, The Joker.

His loud outfits and crazy cackle make Seth Rollins appear as if he's on the verge of losing his mind.

Seth Rollins - in this unhinged character - is now displaying just another offshoot of his persona. It's like his career is a lump of clay, and he can mold it in any way that he wants.

That's what makes him such a talented all-around performer. Not only can he hang with anyone in the world when it comes to in-ring action, but he also leaves you guessing on what he might do next. Right now, that could be anything.

Some people have criticized this 'new' version of Seth Rollins, saying it's gone over the top and gotten a little too hokey. While it may not be everyone's cup of tea, it is working for Seth Rollins right now.

And right now is the key phrase in that statement, because you never know when Rollins will switch up his act again. That's what makes Seth Rollins so versatile and so great.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Like a chameleon, he's always ready to change his colors, and adapt to his current surroundings.

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Arjun