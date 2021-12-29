Kevin Owens responds to 10-time champion after being challenged to a match following WWE RAW

After this week's Monday Night RAW, Shelton Benjamin took to Twitter to challenge Kevin Owens. The former WWE Universal Champion has now responded to Benjamin's challenge.

In his tweet, Shelton Benjamin challenged Kevin Owens and called him out for his sneaky antics.

Benjamin concluded his message by claiming that if Owens can overcome Bobby Lashley, he will be waiting for him.

“@FightOwensFight I see you’re a bit of a sneaky guy. If you survive @fightbobby and that’s a big If, let’s fight,” wrote Benjamin.

Check out Shelton Benjamin’s tweet below:

Kevin Owens didn't take long to reply to Benjamin. The former Universal Champion replied by rejecting Benjamin's challenge.

“I’m good, thanks,” wrote Kevin Owens.

Check out Kevin Owens’s tweet below:

Kevin Owens will aim to win a second WWE World Title at Day 1

Kevin Owens was confronted by The Hurt Business on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

MVP came out and delivered a message to KO on behalf of Bobby Lashley. Owens and Lashley will cross paths at WWE Day 1 in a Fatal-Four-Way Match.

The match will be for the WWE Championship and also involves Seth Rollins and the reigning champion, Big E.

Kevin Owens went on to face Cedric Alexander in a singles match. Owens ultimately won the match and took out Shelton Benjamin with a stunner. This resulted in Benjamin deciding to send a message to the former Universal Champion after RAW.

On 1st January 2022, Kevin Owens' goal will be to win the WWE Championship and start the New Year on a victorious note. If Owens is successful in dethroning Big E, he will be a two-time WWE World Champion.

