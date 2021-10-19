Kevin Owens semmingly set for character change on WWE RAW return

As part of the 2021 WWE Draft, Kevin Owens was drafted back over to Monday Night RAW, where it appears that he could be about to undergo a character reset.

WWE played a teaser video promoting Owens' return to the brand next week, where it was clear that the company was looking to forget his recent months spent languishing in the mid-card on SmackDown.

Over the past few months, Kevin Owens has been underutilized on SmackDown and was stuck in a continuous loop where he would be used as part of throwaway segments or feuds.

It's clear that Owens needs a refresh at this point in his career, and his recent move over to Monday Night RAW could help him with that.

Kevin Owens was once The Prizefighter on WWE TV

On May 18th, 2015, Kevin Owens made his surprise debut on the main roster, where he could dominate the brand even though he was the NXT Champion. At the time, Owens was seen as The Prizefighter and only cared about adding gold to his collection.

If the recent videos that the company is using to build up Owens' return to the brand is anything to go by, then WWE could be teasing the return of this gimmick.

The former Universal Champion was once seen as one of the biggest stars in the company. This even saw Triple H turn on Seth Rollins to put him over.

It's obvious that his potential has been wasted following his move over to SmackDown and now Owens needs something to allow him to pick up where he left off.

This move over to RAW could be a way for WWE to reset Owens' timeline and allow him to push towards Championship glory in the company.

