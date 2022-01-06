Kevin Owens reacts to William Regal's WWE release

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens sent a heartfelt message to William Regal after the latter was released from the company .

As reported earlier, The Ring General was released from his contract with several others due to NXT 2.0 changes. Regal worked as WWE's Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting, being the main talent scout for the company. He also worked on TV as the NXT General Manager.

Tributes have poured in for the former manager ever since his release was announced. Former NXT Champion Kevin Owens also sent his regards, stating there’s no way he’d be where he is today if it weren’t for the veteran.

"I truly can’t overstate this: There is no chance I would be where I am today without William Regal. I’m so grateful for his advice and guidance throughout the years. An absolute example of what I aspire to be when my time as an active performer in the ring is done," Kevin Owens tweeted.

Kevin Owens closely worked with William Regal during his time on NXT

Kevin Owens is no stranger when it comes to working with William Regal. The Prizefighter was at the top of the food chain during his time on the former Black and Gold brand run by The Ring General.

The duo was involved in several altercations during KO's time in WWE's third brand. Owens also laid hands on William Regal during the contract signing for the NXT Championship Match at TakeOver: Brooklyn. However, the former Universal Champion apologized to the manager the following week.

While the two shared a general dislike for each other on the screen, Kevin Owens and several other NXT Stars had a huge admiration for 'The Man's Man' behind the curtains.

The British Brawler was an integral part of NXT during its black and gold days and helped many young superstars in the company. The Sportskeeda community wishes the very best to William Regal for his future!

