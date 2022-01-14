Kofi Kingston comments on Mickie James entering the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match

Kofi Kingston has commented on WWE opening the forbidden door and announcing Mickie James as an entrant in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

For the first time in WWE history, an IMPACT Wrestling champion will compete in a Rumble match. The current Knockouts World Champion might not be the only wrestler outside of WWE to perform at the event. The company is reportedly planning a forbidden door entrant for the men's bout as well.

During a recent interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Kofi Kingston shared his thoughts and reaction to Mickie James entering the Women's Royal Rumble match. He stated that he was surprised when he found out, and he can't wait to see her again:

“I was really surprised at that, because we as a company, have not really opened that forbidden door, like ever," said Kingston. "There are other companies that have explored that, but it's really exciting, man. And for Mickie to be the one to kind of like bust through the door, it’s so Mickie. It's so Mickie, you know what I mean? I love it. Mickie, to me, has been like an older sister throughout my entire career. So, I'm really excited just to see her, you know, just so we can B.S. a little bit and go back and forth.”

Kofi Kingston says he's "really excited" about this year's Royal Rumble

Kofi Kingston is one of the best performers in the history of the Royal Rumble. Although he has never won the match, he's done a lot of entertaining stuff over the years. Whenever the former WWE Champion gets thrown over the top rope, he always finds a way to stay in the match.

Kofi admitted that he was happy when he heard Mickie James would be in the Women's Rumble and he's excited for the upcoming event.

“I was happy when I heard that. And I think a lot of the fans were happy too, because now the intrigue is there, right? Like what other doors are we gonna open? Who else is gonna be there? Like now you really have your eyes on the Royal Rumble. I think that we've done a great job in bringing people back from the past who have been with WWE, and that's one of the main things of the Royal Rumble. One of the main levels of intrigue and excitement that the Royal Rumble brings. And it just gives a whole new level, man, because you really have no idea. It can literally be anybody, from anywhere, coming in at any time. I'm really excited about the rumble man,” said Kingston.

Kofi Kingston lost his first WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar in 2019. By winning the Rumble match, he could earn the opportunity to face Lesnar for the coveted title at WrestleMania 38.

