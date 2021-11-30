"What you did out there was wrong"- WWE Hall of Famer recalls legitimate backstage fight with Eddie Guerrero

WWE Hall of Famers Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle are two of the best ever to have stepped inside the squared circle.

Although the two were close friends in real life, Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero were involved in a legitimate fight backstage after the Latino Heat felt the Olympian was too stiff with his shots during their match.

Kurt Angle recently appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast where he talked about his backstage brawl with the late Eddie Guerrero.

Here's what the gold medalist had to say:

“We’re getting head heat on Eddie, and there was Luther Reigns, Mark Jindrak, and myself. I didn’t touch Eddie. Okay, so I couldn’t have been the one that stiffed him, and Mark Jindrak and Luther Reigns were getting heat on Eddie. And when I got backstage, Eddie came back after the show. And we all wait in gorilla and say thank you and shake each other’s hand. And I went to shake his hand. I said, ‘Thank you, Eddie.’ He said, ‘No, no. What you did out there was wrong. You were stiffing me!’ I said, ‘Eddie, I didn’t touch you.’ He said, ‘Bullsh-t. You were stiffing me! You were beating me up!’ And I pushed him. I didn’t know what to do. Like he made me so mad, I pushed him, and he double legs me an amateur wrestling double leg, and I get him down I got him in a front headlock, and I started choking him out."

Angle also noted that The Big Show became involved in their altercation. He then went on to claim that JBL had to get involved during another round of backstage fighting.

“So we get backstage, and I felt bad. So I went to Eddie Guerrero's locker room to apologize. I get back there, and I knock on the door, and he opens the door. He doesn’t say anything. I said, ‘Eddie, listen, I just want to say I’m sorry.’ You know what Eddie said to me? ‘I’m not ready yet.’ So I go inside. I started attacking him. I’m fighting Eddie. We’re throwing punches, and Bradshaw pulls us apart and like, ‘Guys, you got to stop!’ I’m like, ‘Well, I said I was sorry. And this a**hole doesn’t want to say he’s sorry back.’ But that’s Eddie. Eddie’s gonna apologize when he wants to, and I should have known that," Angle said. (H/T- wrestlezone)

Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle is one of the best rivalries in pro wrestling

The backstage altercation between Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero had no effect on their chemistry inside the squared circle.

The two were one of the fiercest rivals on screen and had a match that could be considered one of the best ever at WrestleMania XX.

The match saw Eddie Guerrero's antics on full display as he pretended to be hurt to untie his boot and used it to counter the ankle lock to Angle's surprise. Eddie left Madison Square Garden as champion by beating Kurt Angle at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The two faced each other multiple times in the future, with each match being of 5 star quality, making this one of those amazing feuds that delivered on every front, including on the mic and in the ring.

