"There's an idea for me managing him and him turning on me" - Kurt Angle teases WWE return to face young star

Kurt Angle hasn&#039;t wrestled since WrestleMania 35
Nishant Jayaram
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jan 03, 2022 12:17 PM IST
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has discussed the possibility of being in a storyline with Gable Steveson and possibly managing him in the future.

Steveson has drawn comparisons with Angle as he has been on the same career trajectory as the multi-time World Champion. The RAW Superstar won a gold medal at the Olympics and was then recruited by WWE, much like Angle over 20 years ago.

Kurt Angle was asked by a fan if he would consider getting back in the ring to face Gable Steveson in a "Gold medal vs Gold medal" match, during a Q&A session. The WWE legend said he would do it if he could and has opened up about possibly managing Steveson in the future.

"If I could do it, I would. I just think I can. Being out of wrestling the past few years, especially during the pandemic, I had a lot of physical problems. A lot of problems that I had from not doing anything."
"There's an idea for me managing him and him turning on me, eventually. I don't know if they're going to give me a call sometime soon, but he still has some training to do. He's got to get prepared before he gets on TV," said Angle.
Angle stated that the pandemic hurt him physically and mentally, but he has trained hard to get his body back in shape.

Gable Steveson's current status in WWE

Steveson has made sporadic appearances at WWE events in recent months, but is yet to have a match. The 21-year-old signed a contract with the company in September and was drafted to the RAW brand during the 2021 WWE Draft.

Reports had suggested that the Olympic gold medalist would debut at WrestleMania later this year.

Steveson was ringside at WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view and was even photographed with new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Please H/T The Kurt Angle Show and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes

