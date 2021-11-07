Kurt Angle gives his honest verdict on Bron Breakker's future in WWE

Kurt Angle shared his honest opinions on Bron Breakker's WWE future during the most recent edition of the 'Kurt Angle Show' podcast.

Breakker has been on a tear ever since he debuted on NXT 2.0 and Angle admitted that the 24-year-old superstar possessed a lot of talent.

The Olympic hero was particularly impressed with his physical in-ring style and was confident that the WWE would utilize him well in the time to come.

"Bron is a talented individual. I love his style. He is very physical. I think that the company could do a lot of good with him," revealed Kurt Angle.

However, Kurt Angle did mention that he wasn't sure if WWE would build its product around Bron Breakker. The Hall of Famer still tipped him to eventually become one of the top guys within the company if he gets booked appropriately.

"I don't know if he is the guy that you want to build the company around, but I do believe that he should be one of the very top guys eventually. He is that talented. I think that he can be very special if they use him right," added Angle.

Kurt Angle reacts to WWE not letting Bron Breakker use the Steiner name

Bron Breakker has had a lot of hype surrounding his name since day one as he is the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of "Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner.

Many fans and pundits feel that Breakker would have a better chance of getting over with the audience if he adopted the Steiner name on TV. Kurt Angle personally has no issues with the name Bron Breaker as he believes the NXT star will come good in the WWE irrespective of his moniker.

"(laughs) You know what? The kid can decide for himself what he wants to call himself. I wouldn't take offense to it, so I don't think it's a problem," Angle's reaction to Bron Breakker not using the Steiner name.

Bron Breakker signed with WWE in February 2021, and it didn't take long for the company to introduce him to the masses as part of the rebranded NXT. He is expected to be one of the leading faces in NXT 2.0, but how far can he go in the company?

What are your expectations from the highly-rated superstar?

