"It was limitless in what he could’ve done" Kurt Angle heaps praise on former WWE Superstar

Kurt Angle recently shared his thoughts on former WWE star Jason Jordan, whose career was cut short due to a neck injury.

Jason Jordan was one of the company's biggest prospects during the initial phase of his career. The WWE producer was the first man to win the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships in the promotion.

Kurt Angle, who played the role of NXT Star's illegitimate father on RAW, had some high praise for the youngster. Speaking on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the 2017 WWE Hall of Famer stated that Jordan could’ve been a main event-level talent had it not been for the untimely injury:

“It was limitless in what he could’ve done. I think he could’ve been a main eventer, I think he would’ve been a world champion. I think he was adapting really well to professional wrestling, I think even his character and his promo skills were getting better. I had a lot of hope for this kid and unfortunately, he ended up with a neck injury and that neck injury was really serious It’s a shame that Jason Jordan couldn’t continue his career because I believe he would’ve been as successful as I was,” Angle said. (H/T- wrestlinginc)

DavKind 🤷‍♂️ @DavKind76 I don’t care what storylines they do, I will never NOT kayfabe Kurt Angle being Jason Jordan’s father. I don’t care what storylines they do, I will never NOT kayfabe Kurt Angle being Jason Jordan’s father. https://t.co/P6MAvB4mh9

WWE wanted to do Kurt Angle vs. Jason Jordan at WrestleMania

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp I badly miss Jason Jordan on-screen in WWE. He was working a lot of people hard with the slow burn story with Kurt Angle and Seth Rollins. I think a lot of that will have aged even better when you watch it back. I badly miss Jason Jordan on-screen in WWE. He was working a lot of people hard with the slow burn story with Kurt Angle and Seth Rollins. I think a lot of that will have aged even better when you watch it back. https://t.co/x1nEiPR3QW

In 2017, Kurt Angle returned to WWE after an 11 year hiatus. The Olympic Gold Medalist became entangled in a complex storyline involving Jason Jordan upon his return. It was revealed that the former NXT Tag Team Champion was the illegitimate son of the Olympian.

Jordan's progression over the next few weeks saw him leaning towards a heel character and even ended up costing Seth Rollins his RAW tag team title.

It was later revealed that WWE was building up the former NXT star for a match against Kurt Angles on the grandest stage. Those plans, however, were nixed due to Jason undergoing neck surgery.

Jordan was hired as a backstage producer in September 2018 and has still not been cleared to return to action.

