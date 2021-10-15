"Forget everything" - Kurt Angle offers advice to newly signed WWE RAW star

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has shared what he would advise newly-signed RAW star Gable Steveson regarding his pro wrestling career.

Like Angle, Stevenson also has an amateur wrestling background and he won a gold medal in the Olympics. The latter was drafted to Monday Night RAW several weeks ago as part of the 2021 WWE Draft lottery.

During his recent interaction on the Jobbing Out podcast, Kurt Angle offered some valuable advice to Gable Stevenson. He said the Olympic gold medalist should throw the amateur wrestling textbook out the window because it will do more harm than good.

In amateur wrestling, Angle said, you have to go for the pin as soon as possible, but it's the opposite in professional wrestling. The latter is also about showing a lot of emotion. As Kurt Angle said,

"In amateur wrestling, you don’t show emotion... In pro wrestling, you have to show a lot of emotion. You have to show when you’re angry, you’re scared, p*ssed off, happy, excited. It crosses over to the fans, so I had to forget everything I ever learned. Especially my moves because I was very aggressive in amateur wrestling and I had to pull back a little bit and say, ‘Okay, let me give my body to the guys that are in the ring with me.’" (H/T POST Wrestling)

What would make Kurt Angle return to WWE?

From 2017 until his rivalry with Happy Corbin, Kurt Angle served as the General Manager of RAW.

During the above podcast interview, he also revealed that he enjoyed portraying a GM, and he'd consider doing it again if WWE offered him the opportunity.

"I kind of like not being on the road to be honest with you but, you know. At the same time, I do miss my job there," said Kurt Angle. "I did have a lot of fun playing General Manager of RAW so, you know, if the offer comes in, I would think about it again so just depends on where WWE is at this point in time."

The wrestling veteran lost his last match at WrestleMania 35 to Happy Corbin. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Meanwhile, Gable Stevenson's in-ring debut could extend into 2022, with rumors being that WWE might make it happen at WrestleMania 38.

