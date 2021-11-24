"It’s crazy that the company hasn’t utilized him more" - Kurt Angle questions the booking of top WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes language barrier shouldn't affect the push of Shinsuke Nakamura.

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was brought up on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show. Angle doesn't understand why the company hasn't utilized him more.

"I love his passion for the sport, love his character and think he’s hilarious," Kurt Angle said. "Every time he comes out, the fans go crazy. It’s crazy that the company hasn’t utilized him more, the way he should be utilized. Really surprised but I think it might be a little bit of the language barrier, that might be one of the reasons but he covers that with the way he portrays himself and the things he says. He doesn’t have to know English, he’s entertaining as it is. I’m not sure why they don’t utilize him the way he should be utilized."

Shinsuke Nakamura's run as WWE Intercontinental Champion has been lacklustre

Even though Shinsuke Nakamura has held the Intercontinental Championship since August, Kurt Angle has a real point in his lack of utilization.

Since capturing the prestigious title for the second time, Nakamura has almost played second fiddle to Rick Boogs. It's incredibly puzzling to see a titleholder on any level placed on the back burner for someone who's generally utilized as a manager.

On Sunday at Survivor Series, instead of being on the main card, The King Of Strong Style was on the kickoff show instead. It was a head-scratching decision as his matchup with Damian Priest was one of the best bouts of the evening.

While he might currently hold a championship, Kurt Angle is right and there is a lot to be desired in the creative process for Shinsuke Nakamura.

What do you make of Kurt Angle's comments? Do you think WWE has underutilized Shinsuke Nakamura on the main roster? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.

