Lana shares her honest opinion on Alexa Bliss' character transformation

CJ Perry (fka Lana in WWE) recently highlighted how it took a while for fans to get used to Alexa Bliss' character transformation.

During a virtual signing session hosted by East Coast Autograph Auctions, Lana praised Alexa Bliss for her character-work and acting skills in WWE.

"But I feel like it took the fan — but that’s with anything. Once you have a character that’s over, her character [Alexa Bliss] was so over as The Goddess and then you reintroduce something, I think especially with the girls that are so pretty like her and then she does something that’s a little darker and not as like, ‘Oh, look at me,’ it takes, especially for the males, it takes them a second to appreciate the character work. Her character work, acting was incredible," said Lana. (H/T - POST Wrestling)

Before the latter half of 2020, Bliss was mostly known for her popular mean girl character and alliance with Nikki Cross. However, a storyline with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt turned her into one of the most twisted and bizarre superstars on television. In more recent times, she even became associated with a creepy doll named Lilly.

🧡PainXBliss🖤 @PainXBliss To think she started out with this character and had an amazing transformation throughout her career. @AlexaBliss_WWE is my biggest inspiration and absolute favorite. To think she started out with this character and had an amazing transformation throughout her career. @AlexaBliss_WWE is my biggest inspiration and absolute favorite. https://t.co/H8aMCFRROH

Bliss last wrestled Charlotte Flair in a RAW Women's Championship match at Extreme Rules.

The Queen emerged victoriously from their clash and even destroyed the Lilly doll afterward, which caused her opponent to have a complete breakdown as part of the storyline.

Alexa Bliss is currently on a hiatus

As per PWInsider, Bliss was written off television following the Extreme Rules pay-per-view due to scheduled sinus surgery.

It remains to be seen whether or not the destruction of the Lilly doll will lead to another character change for her in the long run. She did post a cryptic message via Twitter after her recent match against Charlotte Flair:

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE “Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.”

-Einstein “Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.”

-Einstein

As a result of the 2021 WWE Draft, Alexa Bliss will remain on the Monday Night RAW brand.

What are your thoughts on her character transformation? Let us know in the comments section below.

