"I was asked to dye my hair black"- Lana reveals why she changed her look

Former WWE Superstar Lana has spilt the beans on why she recently changed her look.

A short while ago, lana made a drastic change to her look and dyed her hair black. The former WWE star posted the photos on her Instagram Stories and left fans wondering as to why she changed her look. In one of her pictures, she asked fans to guess what her next audition is for.

Lana has finally revealed the reason behind changing her look, in her latest Instagram post. The former RAW Superstar asked fans if she should keep the black hair, and added that she had to change her hair colour for her upcoming project, "Trail Blazers."

Lana will be playing a character named TubeRose in the movie.

"Should I keep the black hair??? ⬇️ I was asked to dye my hair black to play the character TubeRose for @trailblazersfilmofficial !!!! #hair @rickhenryla #acting coach @leslykahn #actioncoach @mikechatxma @xmaaction," wrote Lana.

Lana was released by WWE in June 2021 following an eight-year run

Lana made her way to WWE in 2013 and was quite a well-known figure for the better part of her main roster run. Lana was introduced as her husband Miro's manager and played the role of an anti-USA heel to perfection. She was later put in romantic storylines with the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Lashley.

After Miro's release last year, Lana's on-screen marriage to Bobby Lashley came to an end. She later kicked off a feud with Nia Jax that saw her getting put through the table for nine consecutive weeks. Lana didn't do much of note during the remainder of her run and was eventually let go.

Lana seemingly has several acting gigs lined up. Her upcoming project, "Trail Blazers," is a western fantasy feature, set in a post-apocalyptic world.

"A post-apocalyptic fantasy set in the desert of New Mexico. A divinely inspired family must battle the most horrific forces of evil, testing their faith and evolving each of them in miraculous ways."

Do you like Lana's new look? Do you think Lana will join Miro in All Elite Wrestling, somewhere down the line?

Edited by Alan John