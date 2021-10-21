Lana discloses what WWE didn't allow her to wear after WrestleMania 35

Ex-WWE star Lana has disclosed that WWE banned her from wearing her Wonder Woman-themed gear after the one time she wore it at WrestleMania 35.

Lana was a part of the WrestleMania 35 pre-show, competing in the Women's Battle Royal at the show. The Battle Royal at The Show of Shows in 2019 was won by Carmella.

While speaking at Highspots Wrestling Network's virtual signing, Lana stated she was told by WWE officials that she couldn't wear the Wonder Woman gear due to liabilities.

"When I wore this gear, I got brought into the office, because it would look too Wonder Woman-esque. Apparently, well I guess it was a liability but I don’t know how so many other people get to do [themed gear] and it’s fine. But, I’m glad it made a really good picture and I’m glad I did it. Like I’m so glad I didn’t just ask for permission. I wore it only one time. I wore it at WrestleMania," said Lana. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Cherry. 🍒 @FearlessCeeCee This Wonder Women gear legit slayed on @LanaWWE at Wrestlemania. If you don't agree, you're just #Salty . Lana is the best, Lana number one. This Wonder Women gear legit slayed on @LanaWWE at Wrestlemania. If you don't agree, you're just #Salty. Lana is the best, Lana number one. https://t.co/WJqVq9KQUS

She said her intention to wear the eye-catching ring gear was to make her stand out the most at the pay-per-view. Lana stated that she was to wear another ring gear for WrestleMania 35, but due to some backstage issue she wore the Wonder Woman outfit.

WWE had also told Lana to stick to her original hair color

Lana had previsouly disclosed that WWE did not allow her to experiment with different hair colors and wanted her to always sport blonde hair color

"So, there you go and then I also got a call from Vince [McMahon] about the blue hair, so I had to be blonde forever. Even when I went brown. Not even brown," said Lana.

Vince McMahon and Michael Hayes had both told her to not change her hair color, which she had changed to blue on one occasion. Lana had stayed blonde throughout her WWE career,

