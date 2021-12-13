WWE fans compare Lewis Hamilton to Bret Hart in controversial F1 finale

WWE fans were forced to compare British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton to WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, who fell prey to the Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series in 1997.

The Montreal Screwjob is regarded as one of the most famous incidents in WWE history when CEO Vince McMahon decided to change the script and let Shawn Michaels capture the then-WWF Championship over Bret Hart.

There was a controversial ending at the Molson Center back in 1997 when referee Earl Hebner had to award Shawn Michaels the win as a result of submission, though Bret Hart did not submit. The order came directly from Vince McMahon to alter the script of the main event.

Similar to the story, the F1 finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix came to a controversial end as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton in the final stages of the race to deny the latter a record eighth world title.

Hamilton was leading the race throughout but a late collision between Williams' Nicholas Latifi and Haas' Mick Schumacher resulted in a call for a virtual safety car. Verstappen and Red Bull took full advantage by pitting and fitting fresh soft tyres while Hamilton had no choice but to carry on with his deteriorating hard tyres. On the final lap, Race Control allowed the lapped cars to pass by the safety car and Verstappen, who was just behind Hamilton, executed a mouth-watering pass to clinch his first world-title.

WWE fans react to the incident

WWE fans could identify similarities between Bret Hart and Lewis Hamilton who were potentially robbed of their respective victories.

Users could not hold back their frustrations after the controversial finale

Cinchona @CinchonaBark #MontrealScrewJob #robbery @RobLMyers I feel like this is the F1 equivalent of the infamous ‘Montreal Screwjob’. It reeks of manipulation. Was hoping to sink a small fortune on a race weekend next year, but cannot see how I can possibly do this after what we have witnessed. #corrupt @RobLMyers I feel like this is the F1 equivalent of the infamous ‘Montreal Screwjob’. It reeks of manipulation. Was hoping to sink a small fortune on a race weekend next year, but cannot see how I can possibly do this after what we have witnessed. #corrupt #MontrealScrewJob #robbery

A fan named the F1 finale as "The Abu Dhabi Screwjob"

Claire Coker 💙 @claireloucoker So it’s really been bothering me all night how the @fia destroyed Lewis’ season yesterday. I saw a @WWE comparison re how it was ‘planned’ all along. So I guess WWE had ‘The Montreal Screwjob’ meaning @F1 had “The Abu Dhabi Screwjob” 🤬🤬🤬 So it’s really been bothering me all night how the @fia destroyed Lewis’ season yesterday. I saw a @WWE comparison re how it was ‘planned’ all along. So I guess WWE had ‘The Montreal Screwjob’ meaning @F1 had “The Abu Dhabi Screwjob” 🤬🤬🤬

Another went on to opine that this was the most controversial event in sports since the Montreal Screwjob in 1997

Jordan Moreland @jordanmoreland_



#F1 #AbuDhabiGP I haven't seen this much controversy with a sporting event since the Montreal Screwjob. I haven't seen this much controversy with a sporting event since the Montreal Screwjob.#F1 #AbuDhabiGP https://t.co/iZ4RF1eYpD

Is the Montreal Screwjob the most controversial moment in WWE history? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

