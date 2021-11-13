"Almost true" - Lince Dorado reacts to major new details emerging about his WWE release

Lince Dorado took to Twitter to react to all the rumors doing the rounds regarding his recent WWE release.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Lince Dorada asked for a meeting with Vince McMahon after he and Gran Metalik were booked to lose a WWE Main Event match against Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

The request to meet Vince McMahon after a loss on Main Event was not viewed well backstage. It was also reported that Dorado asked for his release first after the loss, and Gran Metalik followed suit.

Lince Dorado pretty much confirmed the ongoing rumors by reacting to the report with the following comment on Twitter:

"Almost true", responded Dorado.

Meltzer had also written in the Newsletter that Gran Metalik was performing at a very high level before he signed with WWE in 2016 and that the now-released star should not find it difficult to secure big offers. Metalik reacted to the comment with the following tweet:

I'm still one of the best in the world 😎 Thank you 🙏 to all those who support me I'm still one of the best in the world #mexicano @davemeltzerWON

Metalik @Mascaradorada24 Sigo siendo uno de los mejores del mundo😎 gracias 🙏 a todos los que me apoyan I'm still one of the best in the world #mexicano 🇲🇽 @davemeltzerWON Sigo siendo uno de los mejores del mundo😎 gracias 🙏 a todos los que me apoyan I'm still one of the best in the world #mexicano🇲🇽 @davemeltzerWON

More details on Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik's backstage status before WWE release

The issues surrounding Dorado and Metalik all began when the Lucha House Party members faced Garza and Carrillo at the Main Event tapings on September 13th.

The feeling backstage was that WWE punished Dorado by booking the team to lose to a makeshift alliance. The outcome was seen as a 'punishment loss' as WWE had no creative plans for Garza and Carrillo at the time, and Lince Dorado was least happy with being on the losing end of the match.

Dorada's desire to speak with Vince McMahon wasn't well-received within WWE as Main Event does not have a large viewer base, and the match outcomes on the show don't mean much to the officials.

Lince was the first to push for his WWE release, and Gran Metalik reportedly agreed to follow in his partner's footsteps later. Meltzer noted that while Metalik also wanted out, he wasn't considered a superstar who would voluntarily hand in a release request.

Dorado and Metalik not being mentioned during the WWE Draft was a telling sign about their backstage standing in the company.

While the Lucha House Party didn't compete as a team in WWE after their Main Event match, Dorado did suffer another loss to Cedric Alexander on the same show a week later.

As things stand, Dorado and Metalik will be free agents on February 2nd, 2022, which is when their 90-day non-compete clauses end.

