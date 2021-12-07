"Take it away"- Lita sends a special message to two AEW stars

WWE Hall Of Famer Lita has seemingly passed the torch to Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa with a special message for both women.

When it comes to the greatest rivalries in women's pro wrestling history, the feud between Trish Stratus and Lita comes to mind. They became the first women in history to main event Monday Night RAW when they fought for the WWE Women's Championship on this day in 2004.

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker took to Twitter recently to thank both Lita and Trish Stratus, while posting screenshots of her infamous Lights Out match with Thunder Rosa last March. It wouldn't take long for the four-time WWE Women's Champion to respond.

"Take it away, you bad a***s!!" said Lita to Britt Baker.

Just as many regarded the bout between Trish Stratus and Lita as one of the best matches of the year, the same can be said for the Lights Out Match between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker at AEW's St. Patrick's Day Slam special edition of Dynamite.

17 years ago today glass ceilings were shattered, dreams came true. Moments like this helped change the preconceived notion of what a female could do in the ring. Proud to share this moment with my bestie instagram.com/p/CXKNdTgFrpd/… First women to main event Raw.17 years ago today glass ceilings were shattered, dreams came true. Moments like this helped change the preconceived notion of what a female could do in the ring. Proud to share this moment with my bestie @AmyDumas First women to main event Raw.17 years ago today glass ceilings were shattered, dreams came true. Moments like this helped change the preconceived notion of what a female could do in the ring. Proud to share this moment with my bestie @AmyDumas instagram.com/p/CXKNdTgFrpd/… https://t.co/mDqDeUZCWq Love ya forever, my bestie. So proud to share the ring and this match with you @trishstratuscom Love ya forever, my bestie. So proud to share the ring and this match with you @trishstratuscom twitter.com/trishstratusco…

Just as Lita and Trish Stratus did 17 years ago today, the women will main event RAW this week

The main event this week is an homage to Lita and Trish Stratus as WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will defend her Title against Liv Morgan.

In 2004, Lita defeated Trish Stratus to become WWE Women's Champion in the main event of Monday Night RAW.

It was revealed on this week's edition of RAW that Stratus sent Liv Morgan a text message ahead of her main event match stating simply, "this time the blonde wins."

This is Liv Morgan's first chance at a Women's Championship within WWE. While Lynch is the favorite to win the match, the fans will be expecting Morgan to produce an incredible performance tonight.

Do you think Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker can be this generation's version of Trish Stratus and Lita? Sound off in the comments below!

