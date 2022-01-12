"She's the worst" - current RAW superstar rips into Becky Lynch for her actions

WWE superstar Liv Morgan is not a fan of current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Morgan was on WWE's The Bump this week, where she spoke about her long and bitter feud with 'Big Time Becks'. The 27-year-old has locked horns with the champ on multiple occasions. Their most recent encounter was at the Day 1 premium live event, where Morgan came up short.

The RAW superstar detailed that the underhanded tactics used to win matches were a sign of Lynch's nervous state. Morgan further stated that the Irish star needed to cheat against her because 'The Man' underestimated her abilities inside the squared circle.

Here's what Liv Morgan had to say about the RAW Women's Champion:

"I definitely think that she had to cheat to win because she was nervous. This whole time she said, 'Show me something you've done, who have you beaten?' She was undermining me and my abilities but every single time I've wrestled her, she had to cheat to win. And that's because she's underestimated me. But I guess I'll take it as a slight compliment. But it's not a good feeling to come so close and have something just ripped from you. She's the worst."

Becky Lynch will face Doudrop at the Royal Rumble

This past week on RAW, Doudrop won a triple threat match against Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair to become the next number one contender for the RAW women's title.

However, Doudrop also had some help from Becky Lynch, who was on commentary during the matchup.

After the match, Lynch tried to disrespect Doudrop, even attempting to plant her with the Manhandle Slam. Doudrop, however, had the move scouted and pushed Becky out of the ring.

Now, 'Big Time Becks' will have to contend with the unstoppable force of nature that is Doudrop at the Royal Rumble on January 29. A new challenger in the form of the Royal Rumble match winner could also emerge for 'The Man'.

