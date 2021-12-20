 " I love that match and I’m so proud of that match"- Liv Morgan talks about her favorite match in WWE

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has revealed her match at Evolution is her favorite bout that she has been part of in the company.

Evolution was a women's exclusive wrestling pay-per-view that featured wrestlers from all the company's brand divisions. The event took place on October 28, 2018, and was the first and currently only WWE pay-per-view to consist solely of women's matches.

The main card consisted of seven matches in which three of the promotion's then-four women's championships were defended. In one of the matches on the card, Natalya teamed up with Bayley and Sasha Banks to face The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan).

During an interview with ProSieben MAXX, Liv Morgan stated that she is proud of the match all six women had and the match was bigger than wrestling for everyone involved:

“Maybe Evolution. Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Natalya. It was our first-ever, all-female pay-per-view. Such a big show with such a special meaning, so much bigger than wrestling, so much bigger than me, so much bigger than WWE. That show was for women and for little girls all around the world. I love that match and I’m so proud of that match,"- Liv Morgan said.(H/T- wrestlinginc)

Liv Morgan will face Becky Lynch at WWE Day 1

Although Liv's favorite match in Vince McMahon's promotion so far is her match at Evolution, things could change for the former NXT star as soon as the first day of the New Year.

Liv Morgan will take on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch for her coveted title at WWE Day 1. The two have been feuding on the red brand for quite some time.

The former Riott squad member has recently stepped up her game and has taken Becky Lynch to her limits in the past few weeks. WWE recently posted a video of Liv Morgan ambushing The Man at a training facility.

What are your thoughts on this surprising attack by Liv Morgan on Becky Lynch? Does Liv has what it takes to usurp The Man? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

