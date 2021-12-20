Video: Liv Morgan ambushes Becky Lynch whilst training

Becky Lynch injured Liv Morgan on WWE RAW, but payback came for The Man today.

WWE released a video on social media this evening that showed Liv Morgan showing up where Becky Lynch trains and attempting to attack the RAW Women's Champion from behind with a kendo stick.

The redhead that Morgan attacked, however, was not Lynch. The champ got the jump on Liv Morgan with the kendo stick before Morgan caught the kendo stick under her arm and hit The Man with an enzuigiri. Morgan followed through with several kendo strikes before Lynch retreated out of the ring, demanding that Morgan be removed from the building.

You can check out the video in its entirety in the embedded tweet below:

Did Becky Lynch get what was coming to her?

While some Becky Lynch fans might claim that Liv Morgan's attack today was uncalled for, other fans might say that Lynch got exactly what she deserved.

The RAW Women's Champion has been using underhanded tactics for months to gain unfair advantages over her opponents.

Becky Lynch wouldn't even accept the rematch from Liv Morgan for Day 1 until Morgan's arm was injured on the steel steps last Monday night on RAW.

For Lynch, this is karma repaying the favor in the form of Liv Morgan giving The Man a taste of her own medicine. If Morgan plays the next couple of weeks right, she might find herself with an advantage going into the pay-per-view match against Lynch on January 1.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on this surprising attack by Liv Morgan on Becky Lynch? Do you think The Man had it coming for what she did to Morgan on RAW last week? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Who leaves WWE Day 1 as the RAW Women's Champion? Becky Lynch Liv Morgan 8 votes so far