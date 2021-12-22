Liv Morgan hugs Kevin Owens and screams at Seth Rollins after RAW [VIDEO]

Liv Morgan loves staying in character, and that's exactly what happened on RAW. A funny moment was caught on video after the main event that saw Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins seemingly forge an alliance.

Liv Morgan has been feuding with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who she is set to face in a little over a week at WWE Day 1. It will be her second shot at the RAW Women's Championship, as she fell short a couple of weeks ago in the main event of RAW.

It was all captured on video after RAW ended and Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins were exiting the ring. Bianca Belair came out and Liv Morgan did too. When she crossed paths with the two former world champions, her responses were different. While she hugged Kevin Owens, she briefly screamed at Seth Rollins, staying in character as he is Becky Lynch's husband:

wefLucha @wefLucha @Fiend4FolIows A parte Seth le quiso dar el puño y ella le grito ajjajajaj @Fiend4FolIows A parte Seth le quiso dar el puño y ella le grito ajjajajaj https://t.co/1wr1epzMeO

This is, of course, because of her rivalry with Becky Lynch, who has referenced her "hot husband" Seth Rollins on numerous occasions. It was a funny bit, showcasing how WWE Superstars can instantly let their guard down and have fun the moment the cameras stop rolling.

Will Liv Morgan capture the RAW Women's Championship?

While Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins will have to put their new alliance aside at Day 1 to compete for the WWE Title, it will be a one-on-one match for Liv Morgan again.

She is set to take on Becky Lynch in a rematch, one that many feel she won't win. It's understandable why, as Becky Lynch seems to be on another level. However, it's always possible that Morgan wins and has a relatively short title reign before losing it back.

Fans may prefer her not winning the championship at all over having a short title reign. However, she wouldn't be the first popular babyface to have a short run with the title, and she certainly would not be the last.

