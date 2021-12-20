Liv Morgan issues a short message after attacking Becky Lynch during training

Liv Morgan has sent out a tweet reacting to her brawl with Becky Lynch at a training facility. Morgan was trying to get revenge on The Man, but the two superstars ended up getting into a brawl.

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch attacked Liv Morgan and injured her arm.

WWE announced that Morgan suffered a deep bone bruise and a strained radial collateral ligament in her left arm due to the attack.

Earlier today, the company uploaded a video on its social media account showing Liv Morgan arriving at a gym and striking someone who she thought was Becky Lynch with a kendo stick. The Man emerged behind her, grabbed the stick, and began brawling.

Liv Morgan quoted WWE's tweet, which contained the video of the fight, by sending out a bold statement. You can check it out below:

"On sight," said Liv Morgan.

Becky Lynch comments on her brawl with Liv Morgan

Becky Lynch didn't stay silent on the matter, as the RAW Women's Champion also had her say about the incident. She responded to WWE's tweet with a GIF that included the words: "It was a crazy plan to begin with."

The two superstars are scheduled to battle each other at WWE's next pay-per-view event, Day 1, which will take place on January 1st.

Liv Morgan has never held a title in WWE before, so there's a chance she might defeat Big Time Becks to capture the RAW Women's Championship.

The former Riott Squad member has a lot of support from the WWE Universe, and most of them are rooting for her to win the bout.

If not, she could get another opportunity at the championship by winning the women's Royal Rumble match and choosing Becky Lynch as her opponent for WrestleMania 38.

