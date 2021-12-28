"Like I’d do anything like that" - Liv Morgan makes a hilarious claim after WWE RAW by referencing a controversial storyline

Liv Morgan took to Twitter to write sarcastically that she would never destroy someone’s wedding with a wink-eyed emoticon. She put out this post after Edge interrupted The Miz and Maryse renewing their vows.

The 27-year-old interrupted Bobby Lashley and Lana's wedding in 2019 to profess her love for the former Total Divas star.

While Liv Morgan currently has no business with The Miz or Maryse, she is no stranger to causing chaos at WWE weddings. The WWE Universe was somewhat expecting her to show up and add another fun element to the show.

After Edge attended The Miz and Maryse's vow-renewal ceremony and created a stir, Morgan wrote:

"Also, I can’t believe u guys thought I was gonna interrupt that wedding. Pfffttttt, like I’d do anything like that."

Check out Liv Morgan’s tweet below:

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce Also, I can’t believe u guys thought I was gonna interrupt that wedding. Pfffttttt, like I’d do anything like that 😉 Also, I can’t believe u guys thought I was gonna interrupt that wedding. Pfffttttt, like I’d do anything like that 😉

The Miz and Maryse were on the verge of renewing their vows but were interrupted by The Rated-R Superstar. The ceremony was ruined after the couple were drenched in a Brood Bath, similar to what Edge pulled off against Seth Rollins.

Check out the clip of Edge unleashing a Brood Bath:

WWE @WWE



THEN COMES A BROOD BATH COURTESY OF First comes love, then comes marriage...THEN COMES A BROOD BATH COURTESY OF @EdgeRatedR !!! #WWERaw First comes love, then comes marriage...THEN COMES A BROOD BATH COURTESY OF @EdgeRatedR!!! #WWERaw https://t.co/Tuzrm7Nvuu

Liv Morgan was successful at destroying Bobby Lashley and Lana’s wedding back in 2019

Back in 2019, Liv Morgan caused chaos on the final episode of RAW when she ruined Bobby Lashley and Lana's wedding ceremony.

Morgan interrupted Lana and Lashley’s wedding and claimed that Lana was the “love of her life”. Her claim took Lashley and the audience by surprise. The former Riott Squad member claimed that she and Lana had been together for a long time.

This instigated the former Total Divas star, who initiated a brawl before being stopped by WWE officials. The couple tried their best to get the ceremony back on track. However, Rusev emerged from the giant cake and attacked The Almighty.

Also Read Article Continues below

The chaotic segment concluded with Liv Morgan smashing Lana's face on her wedding cake.

A former WWE writer wanted Bray Wyatt to end the streak. More details right here.

Edited by Anirudh B