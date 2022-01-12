Liv Morgan opens up after her loss on Monday Night RAW: "It's been a weird couple of days"

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently shared her thoughts on her loss in the main event of WWE RAW on Monday. She came up short against Doudrop and Bianca Belair in a match where the winner would earn a shot at RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Morgan has been feuding with Big Time Becks for several weeks, and she was hoping to clinch her spot in a rematch for the title. But in the end, Doudrop emerged victorious, so she'll face Lynch instead.

On this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, Morgan discussed her defeat and expressed her disappointment. The RAW Superstar also congratulated Doudrop on her victory, though she argued that the win was tainted by Lynch's interference.

"Congratulations to Doudrop, I guess," said Morgan. "I will give credit where it's due, even though maybe she didn't deserve it because Becky had to get involved and cause shenanigans. Whether she's holding the ropes or poking my eyes, or maybe scared of Bianca or I winning. It's been a weird couple of days."

The fan-favorite star noted that she would have "loved" to face Lynch at WWE Royal Rumble, but she'll have to wait for another chance to earn a title shot.

Liv Morgan still wants the RAW Women's Championship

During the interview, Morgan mentioned that despite her setback on Monday, she is still determined to win the gold. She has pushed Big Time Becks to the limit on multiple occasions, and she believes that dethroning Lynch is well within her grasp.

The former Riott Squad member also stated that it felt amazing to touch the title for a brief moment during her feud with Lynch. Moving forward, she hopes to actually hold the title by winning it in a match at some point soon.

Do you think Liv Morgan will win the WWE RAW Women's Championship this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

