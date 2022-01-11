"This is your division" - Liv Morgan shares her honest opinion on current champion

Liv Morgan had some warm words for Mandy Rose.

The WWE superstar was on the My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox podcast this past week. She spoke about her feud with Becky Lynch and shared her honest opinions on the current NXT Women's Champion.

Liv mentioned that Mandy was thrust into the role of carrying the women's division for NXT 2.0 and she grew into the role. She mentioned that it was refreshing to see Mandy take charge and be the face of the women's division in NXT.

Here's what Morgan had to say about Mandy Rose:

"I love, I absolutely love Mandy Rose as NXT Women’s Champion, I think she’s doing so phenomenal. I think she has grown so much too, just in the last couple of months. Being put in this position of, you know, you’re like the top b*tch, you’re the head b*tch in charge. You know, this is your division. And so, I think that this is cool, I enjoy watching it and it feels refreshing."

Liv Morgan will compete in a triple threat match on RAW

The number one contender's spot will be on the line this week on RAW as Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair and Doudrop battle it out to challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

Last week on RAW, Morgan confronted Big Time Becks after their grueling encounter at WWE Day 1. Chaos ensued as Bianca Belair joined the segment and Becky planted her with the Manhandle Slam.

Later, Doudrop also got herself inserted into the RAW Women's title conversation, making it a triple threat match for a spot against Becky at the Royal Rumble.

Given the announcement of the entrants to the Women's Royal Rumble match at the Premium Live Event, it could be safe to think that the two women who lose the match on RAW will be added as competitors there.

