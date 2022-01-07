"He's such an intense man" - Liv Morgan reflects on working with William Regal in WWE

WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan has opened up about her time with William Regal on NXT, stating that he was an intense but very sweet man.

The former NXT General Manager was recently released from the company along with several other Performance Center personnel. The wrestling community was taken aback by the news of his departure from WWE.

During an interview with Robbie Fox of My Mom's Basement, Liv Morgan was asked if she had any good memories or stories about working with William Regal during their time on NXT.

Liv Morgan said Regal taught the NXT talent a lot, and she praised him for being honest.

"William Regal, he's such an intense man, but so sweet. He would just sit in promo classes, and he would tell us stories, and he would watch our promos, and just be so, so, so honest. And so, he just would be so honest and it was so refreshing because a lot of people when they give feedback, sometimes they beat around the bush and they try to put things in a way where it sounds nice. But sometimes, you just need to be told, like, yeah, it's not good, you know, it's not it. That's not it. And he would take what you do and make you find an emotion or an intent behind it and give so many little tips and tricks of things that he's learned along the way," said Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan says William Regal wasn't afraid to take bumps during training lessons

Before transitioning to WWE's developmental brand, William Regal was a full-time in-ring competitor. He has shared the ring with renowned stars such as The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan, and Triple H.

According to Liv Morgan, Regal went the extra mile during training lessons by repeatedly taking bumps and tackles to educate trainees.

"He was not scared to bump. He would take backdrops, he'd be in there taking tackles, just to show us, you know, how to put that -- how to keep the realism and just like the intent of why we're doing these things and why. He just was so hands-on and so great and just -- he's gonna be so missed because they don't make them like William Regal anymore," said Liv Morgan.

Many superstars, including Becky Lynch, FTR and Sasha Banks, reacted to William Regal's release. Many of them revealed that they wouldn't be what they are today if not for Regal.

