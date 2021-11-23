Superstar responds to Becky Lynch following altercation on RAW, calls her "Crybaby Becks" 

Liv Morgan decided to spice up her rivalry with Becky Lynch by engaging in a battle of words with The Man on Twitter.

Lynch had a phenomenal night at WWE Survivor Series, where she defeated her longtime rival and SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, in an incredible match.

However, the reigning RAW Women's Champion's high spirits came to a halt at the hands of Liv Morgan last night on WWE RAW. The two superstars had a heated altercation backstage when Kevin Patrick was interviewing Morgan.

After getting insulted by The Man, Liv snapped and decked Lynch with a huge punch.

Lynch, who was taken aback by Morgan's sudden outburst, later took to Twitter to commend the younger superstar for showing "a little fire."

"About time you showed a little fire, Livy," said Lynch.

Morgan was quick to reply with a photo of an emotional Lynch after her match at Survivor Series and called her "Crybaby Becks."

"You’re gonna wish I hadn’t, Crybaby Becks," said Liv Morgan in response.

The feud between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan is heating up on RAW

While Becky Lynch's feud with Charlotte Flair has turned into a deeply personal one, it looks like the two superstars will put their rivalry to bed for the time being as The Man will switch her focus to Morgan.

Big Time Becks' new No.1 Contender has a long history with Lynch. Morgan recently revealed an interaction she had with The Man before she went on a hiatus last year. Liv Morgan said Becky Lynch told her she would become a Champion when the latter returned to the company.

WWE has smartly used this in their feud where the RAW Women's Champion has been pointing out her new challenger's shortcomings and unimpressive win-loss record.

In this week's episode, Becky Lynch also reminded Morgan how she rooted for her at Money in the Bank in 2021, only to see her fail once again.

While many don't expect to see Morgan pull off a surprise and come out as Champion from her clash against Lynch, a good match with The Man will surely help increase her stardom and cement herself as a top player.

