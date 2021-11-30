Liv Morgan lashes out at Becky Lynch, blames her for recent releases

The war of words between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch continued on this week's edition of WWE RAW.

Liv is currently the #1 contender for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship. The feud between the two began earlier this month when Liv confronted The Man after her victory over Bianca Belair. Since then, the two have been trading words and blows every week on RAW.

This week's event saw Liv Morgan refer to the recent WWE releases in her promo.

Ahead of their contract signing segment, Liv referred to Becky Lynch as "a big, blubbering mess" and proceeded to show video footage of The Champion breaking down into tears following her Survivor Series match with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Liv went on to blame Big Time Becks' "big, fat greedy contract" as a reason for a lot of her friends getting released by WWE:

"You're the reason why your friend is gone, just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why MY friends are gone. How does it feel knowing you become everything you despised?"

The two were later involved in a 10-woman tag team match on RAW as Team Liv (Morgan, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., and Dana Brooke) took on the team of Becky Lynch, Carmella, Zelina Vega, Doudrop, and Tamina Snuka. Morgan pinned Tamina to secure victory for her team.

Liv Morgan will face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's title next week

Next week's edition of WWE RAW will feature Liv Morgan in the biggest and toughest match of her career as she looks to dethrone Becky Lynch.

The RAW Women's Champion has been unstoppable ever since her SummerSlam return earlier this year.

Morgan became the new #1 contender after winning a Fatal-Five Way over Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina Vega, and Carmella on November 8.

Liv Morgan made her intentions clear on RAW this week. While she may not be able to capture the title next week, the former Riott squad former proved she belongs at the top.

