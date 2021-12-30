WWE Live Event Results - Drew McIntyre faces a former friend, Charlotte Flair defends her title against an old rival- Baltimore, MD (12/29)

WWE's holiday tour continued after Christmas as a depleted roster reached Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD, for another live show. The event featured SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair facing off against an old rival while Drew McIntyre had to compete twice.

As reported earlier, several WWE stars were missing from the action due to a Covid outbreak in the company. Therefore, stars like Ricochet and McIntyre had to pull double duty.

The event started with Ricochet going one-on-one against Sami Zayn. While the latter often claims there's a conspiracy against him in the company, his opponent was attacked during the match this time.

During the match, Los Lotharios attacked the high-flyer to set up a six-man tag team bout. Ricochet was joined by Cesaro and Erik to even the odds against the heels. After a highly entertaining contest, the babyfaces emerged victorious.

Next up, Ridge Holland registered a quick victory over Mansoor in a singles contest. The first title match of the evening saw The Usos retain their SmackDown tag team championships against Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston.

Next, the women took center stage as Xia Li faced off against Shotzi Blackheart. But the heel came out on top this time, breaking the tradition of babyfaces winning at live events. Shayna Baszler tried to attack Li after the match but the latter fought her off.

Charlotte Flair defended her SmackDown Women's Championship match against long-term rival Sasha Banks in the second title match of the night. The Queen reigned supreme yet again as she pinned The Boss.

The match against The Usos wasn't Drew McIntyre's only match of the night. The Scottish Warrior took down Sheamus in a Baltimore Street Fight on the night's main event.

Complete WWE Live Event results from Baltimore, MD:

Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn

Ricochet, Cesaro and Erik defeated Los Lotharios and Sami Zayn

Ridge Holland defeated Mansoor

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship : The Usos (c) defeated Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston

: The Usos (c) defeated Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston Shotzi Blackheart defeated Xia Li; Shayna Baszler attacked Li after the match, but Li fought her off.

WWE Smackdown Women's Title : Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks

: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks Baltimore Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus

