WWE Live Event Results - Roman Reigns still absent, Drew McIntyre teams up with former ally - Orlando (12/27)

WWE recently hosted a live event at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The show featured SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre facing off against their former rivals while Universal Champion Roman Reigns remained absent.

As reported earlier, several WWE stars were missing from the action due to a Covid outbreak in the company.

The show started with The Usos confirming that Roman Reigns was not in attendance. They also attacked Drew McIntyre when the former WWE Champion cut a promo.

Drew's former friend Sheamus came to the rescue. The latter suggested challenging Jimmy and Jey for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, putting aside their differences. The tag team title bout was booked for later in the night following the segment.

Kofi Kingston kicked things off with a quick victory over Sami Zayn. Then a tag team bout saw Cesaro and Ricochet defeating the Viking Raiders and Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto).

Ridge Holland also registered a quick win over Mansoor before the first title match of the evening.

The Usos retained their championship against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus after the latter turned on his partner. The Irishman issued a challenge for a Street Fight against McIntyre on the show's main event.

Next, the women took center stage as Xia Li defeated Shotzi Blackheart. Shayna Baszler tried to take down Xia Li after the match, but the Protector could fend off the attack.

Charlotte Flair defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against long-term rivals Sasha Banks and Toni Storm. The Queen emerged on top after pinning the latter.

Sheamus faced Drew McIntyre in a Street Fight in the main event. Ridge Holland came out to help the former. However, the Scottish Warrior hit a Claymore Kick on Sheamus for the win, sending the crowd home happy.

Complete WWE Live Event results from Orlando, Florida

Kofi Kingston def. Sami Zayn

Cesaro & Ricochet def. Viking Raiders and Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto)

Ridge Holland def. Mansoor

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) def. Sheamus & Drew McIntyre

The Usos (c) def. Sheamus & Drew McIntyre Xia Li def. Shotzi Blackheart

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sasha Banks and Toni Storm

Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sasha Banks and Toni Storm Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus

