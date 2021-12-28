×
WWE Live Event Results - Roman Reigns still absent, Drew McIntyre teams up with former ally - Orlando (12/27)

Drew McIntyre was the center of attraction in Roman Reigns&#039; absence
Modified Dec 28, 2021 12:51 PM IST
News

WWE recently hosted a live event at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The show featured SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre facing off against their former rivals while Universal Champion Roman Reigns remained absent.

As reported earlier, several WWE stars were missing from the action due to a Covid outbreak in the company.

The show started with The Usos confirming that Roman Reigns was not in attendance. They also attacked Drew McIntyre when the former WWE Champion cut a promo.

The Bloodline ! @WWEUsos #wweorlando https://t.co/K0PHybuv60

Drew's former friend Sheamus came to the rescue. The latter suggested challenging Jimmy and Jey for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, putting aside their differences. The tag team title bout was booked for later in the night following the segment.

Kofi Kingston kicked things off with a quick victory over Sami Zayn. Then a tag team bout saw Cesaro and Ricochet defeating the Viking Raiders and Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto).

Tried to get a sweet action shot of @KingRicochet taking off at #WWEOrlando. Might have snapped a bit too soon but it was a nice birthday win for him and the birthday boy @WWECesaro! https://t.co/hsLK0xIpod

Ridge Holland also registered a quick win over Mansoor before the first title match of the evening.

The Usos retained their championship against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus after the latter turned on his partner. The Irishman issued a challenge for a Street Fight against McIntyre on the show's main event.

Next, the women took center stage as Xia Li defeated Shotzi Blackheart. Shayna Baszler tried to take down Xia Li after the match, but the Protector could fend off the attack.

Xia Li d. Shotzi. Fun little match...Shayna Baszler comes out to attack, but Li chases her off. #wweorlando

Charlotte Flair defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against long-term rivals Sasha Banks and Toni Storm. The Queen emerged on top after pinning the latter.

Finish of Charlotte vs. Sasha vs. Toni #WWEOrlando #WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/gEDOgAIHlG

Sheamus faced Drew McIntyre in a Street Fight in the main event. Ridge Holland came out to help the former. However, the Scottish Warrior hit a Claymore Kick on Sheamus for the win, sending the crowd home happy.

Drew vs Shamus Orlando Street fight main event #wweorlando @DMcIntyreWWE @WWESheamus https://t.co/0KEfynsAP6

Complete WWE Live Event results from Orlando, Florida

  • Kofi Kingston def. Sami Zayn
  • Cesaro & Ricochet def. Viking Raiders and Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto)
  • Ridge Holland def. Mansoor
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) def. Sheamus & Drew McIntyre
  • Xia Li def. Shotzi Blackheart
  • SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sasha Banks and Toni Storm
  • Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus

