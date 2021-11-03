WWE Main Event Spoilers: Liv Morgan takes on former women's champion; Hurt Business member in action

WWE Main Event, featuring stars like Cedric Alexander, Liv Morgan, and Jaxson Ryker, was taped before this week's RAW. We have spoilers for the event's results, so please read ahead at your own risk.

This week's show featured only a couple of matches, both singles contests, as we saw Liv Morgan take on a former women's tag team champion, while Jaxson Ryker took on a former Cruiserweight champion in the main event.

Liv Morgan vs. Tamina Snuka on WWE Main Event

Liv Morgan looked to snap her three-match losing streak as she took on one half of former WWE Women's Tag Team champions Tamina Snuka in the opening contest to kick off Main Event. The former NXT star tried to bounce back after losing to the old rival, Carmella, on last week's edition of RAW.

Liv recently had a staredown with RAW women's champion Becky Lynch and seems like the next challenger for 'The Man'.

After an even 10-minute contest, it was the latest RAW superstar who eventually came out on top to break her three-match losing streak.

Result: Liv Morgan def. Tamina Snuka

Jaxson Ryker vs. Cedric Alexander on WWE Main Event

The Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander went one-on-one against Jaxson Ryker in the main event of this week's edition of the WWE program.

Ryker, coming fresh off victory over Veer on last week's Main Event, took the fight to the former Cruiserweight champion as he looked to maintain his winning streak. The former, however, fell short this time as Cedric took home the victors.

Result: Cedric Alexander defeated Jaxson Ryker

Main Event is a WWE Network exclusive program that airs on Thursday and usually features lower-level and less utilized talents from the current roster.

This was a follow-up event from last week's Main Event that saw John Morrison take on former WWE Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews and recent RAW draftees Jaxson Ryker and Veer go one-on-one.

