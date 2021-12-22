WWE Main Event Spoilers: Veer Mahaan takes on former NXT star; Former Intercontinental champion in action

WWE Main Event was taped prior to this week's episode of RAW at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI and featured Veer Mahaan in singles competition. Former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews was involved in tag team action in the other match.

Former 24/7 champions R-Truth and Akira Tozawa, who have been chasing each other all year, teamed up to take on the duo of Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez.

While Veer Mahaan might still be on his way to Monday Night RAW, the Indian star was in action on Main Event as he faced T-Bar.

We have spoilers for this week so move ahead at your own risk. Let's jump into the results for WWE Main Event.

Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez vs. R-Truth and Akira Tozawa on WWE Main Event

Apollo Crews looked to bounce back from his defeat against T-Bar in singles competition on last week's Main Event as he teamed up with his long-time ally Commander Azeez.

The duo took on the suprise team of R-Truth and Akira Tozawa in the opening contest. The match ended with the former Intercontinental Champion standing tall alongside his partner as they managed to secure a victory via pinfall.

Result:Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez defeated R-Truth and Akira Tozawa

Veer Mahaan vs. T-Bar on WWE Main Event

WWE has aired several vignettes where they have said that Veer Mahaan, aka Rinku Singh, is going to be making his debut on Raw. It started several weeks back, but he has still not made his appearance on the flagship show. Because of this, he's now become a running meme on the internet.

It looks like Veer has found a pit stop on Main Event as the RAW Star competed in his third match on the show in recent months. The powerhouse continued his winning run as he made quick work of former NXT star T-Bar.

Result: Veer Mahaan defeated T-BAR

That's all from WWE Main Event this week. Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comments section below!

