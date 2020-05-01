Mandy and Sonya were on fire in this segment

A couple of weeks ago, we saw Fire & Desire come to an end in a segment that had the entire WWE Universe buzzing. Sonya Deville turned on her partner, Mandy Rose, and showed no remorse for trying to sabotage The Golden Goddess' budding romance with Otis.

Rose recently had a Q&A session with Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet where she opened up on the creative process behind the segment. She also showered praise on Dolph Ziggler for providing his feedback as well.

"We’ve actually had a good amount of creative input on this whole story. I think it’s been awesome because we’ve all put our brains into it and our creative side with all of us involved, even Dolph Ziggler. He’s been in the business for a while and he’s got some really great ideas. I just think, as a team, between the writers, producers and us as talent, we’ve put together such an amazing story and everything has played out really well. I think it was December when this whole thing started. It’s been really cool and the longest, most successful story I’ve been in so far, just as far as how it’s resonated so well with the fans. I’m just really grateful for it. "

Rose is scheduled to face Carmella on this week's SmackDown with the final spot in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match on the line.

The Mandy Rose-Otis Storyline

The romance between Rose and Otis has been one of the major storylines on SmackDown for quite sometime. The biggest swerve WWE presented its fans was when it was revealed that Deville tried to sabotage the relationship early on and tried to pair the Golden Goddess with Ziggler.

However at WrestleMania 36, Rose shared one of the sweetest moments in recent memory by joining Otis and helping him win against The Showoff. While her partnership with Deville may have come to an end, the rivalry between the two has just started and we could be in for a big fight between the two.